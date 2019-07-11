Chrissy Teigen Is Done With the Internet's Comments About Her Butt

Chrissy Teigen is over you talking about her behind.

This week, the star spoke out about a photo that popped up of her with husband John Legendon vacation. In the snap, the famous foodie is wearing a bathing suit and holding their son Miles Stephens while the singer looks like he's focusing on something in front of him. Someone took notice of the image used it to make fun of the Bring the Funny judge's bum. "When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn't have any ASS," a meme read.

"It's been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :)" Teigen quipped back at the post online. The Twitter user has since made their Twitter profile private.

However, the commentary about Teigen's body continued when another Twitter user posted the image with a different caption. "I'm f--kin crying bruh," the post read.