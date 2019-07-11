Coco Proves She's the "Original Thong" Connoisseur During Family Vacation

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 11:59 AM

Coco's poolside fashion never goes out of style.

It's no secret that the model, fitness guru and reality star loves her swimwear. In fact, most tropical vacations lead to multiple bikinis and outfit looks on social media.

It certainly was the case for Coco's most recent trip to the Bahamas with her daughter Chanel.

While staying at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the proud mom was able to enjoy plenty of time by the beach and pool. Along the way, Coco reminded fans that she loves to work a thong bikini.

"Couldn't leave Bahamas without getting a #Cocostyle pic... I'd consider myself one of the original thong connoisseurs.. LOL" she joked on Instagram. "#thongthursday #40andfab #40isthenew20."

In true social media fashion, one follower had to ask, "How your bottom got that size?" Ultimately, Coco was ready to answer.

"It's a combination…You got to eat the right stuff to put on weight," she explained. "Also I have the genetics that when I go to the gym, I can build muscle."

In honor of Coco's #ThongThursday, we're taking a look back at some of Coco's most memorable thong bikinis in our gallery below.

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

#ThongThursday

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Unbreakable Bond

"Here's to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them," Coco wrote to her followers on Twitter

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Hugs and kisses are totally allowed during this pool day.

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Model Behavior

Like Coco's poolside look? Rich and Sporty deserve credit for making the suit. 

Nicole Austin, Coco

Thibault Monnier/Rachid Ait, PacificCoastNews.com

Throwback Thong

Back in 2011, Coco loved working a thong bikini. Just look at her swimwear while vacationing in Miami Beach with a friend. 

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Bahama Mama

"The same day we swam with the sharks we also swam with the pigs!" Coco shared on Instagram when recalling a mother-daughter vacation with Chanel. 

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

"I gotta best friend for life!" Coco shared on social media while modeling matching Wild Blush Bikinis at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. 

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

One and Done

"Really into one piece swimsuits lately ..I like how this looks like a Versace pattern," Coco shared on Instagram while visiting the SLS Baha Mar. "Man, I'm gonna miss this beach!"
Man, I'm gonna miss this beach!

Coco, Thong Bikinis

Instagram

Flower Power

Pool time is the best time for this mother and daughter duo. 

Coco, CocoLicious Lingerie

Snapchat / Coco

Just a Tease

Oh, did we mention bikinis are only the beginning? Coco also has CocoLicious Lingerie line filled with thongs. 

Let's hear it for the O.G. 

