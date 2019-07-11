So, you're with your friend's fiancé while she tries on her wedding dress. What do you do? If you're Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Angelina Pivarnick, you bring up your friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley's divorce. And if you're JWoww, you look for an outfit to wear to the groom's court appearance.

"I guess Jenni doesn't want to talk about her divorce," Angelina says in a confessional in the exclusive preview below. "Oh, OK. Sorry for asking."

The looks on Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese say it all.

While Lauren Sorrentino tried on her dress, JWoww revealed she was trying to order her dress and court outfit at the same time.