by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 11:22 AM
Jade Roper Tolbert knows her daughter best.
The Bachelor in Paradise alumna sent a clear reminder to her fans on Thursday after an Instagram follower sent her a message claiming Emerson was "kind of showing signs of autism."
"You all, these are NOT okay messages to send people," she clapped back. "If you all mean well, it's still not OK to say she has autism or needs speech therapy or to comment any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child. We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development. Comments like this really throw me for a loop."
Still, her followers pushed back.
"What's the point of posting [then]?...........The public notice YOUR post that YOUR daughter doesn't speak…..Say thanks and move on or you're defensive cuz you're afraid she really isn't speaking," another follower argued. "Who knows. But if you post things, it IS OKAY to comment."
However, the reality star defended her stance.
"I'm saying people would never come up to someone in public and say these things," Jade replied. "There needs to be some sort of internet etiquette. You don't get to go rogue because you're behind a keyboard."
She also made it clear that she doesn't need to post everything her daughter Emmy says or does.
"Also my daughter says plenty of words," she continued. "I share parts of my life to bring joy and because they bring me joy. But she is not a monkey to dance for you (or in this case to show you how many words she knows/doesn't know)."
At the end of her posts, The Bachelor season 19 star stated she was "going to assume the people commenting these things are NOT parents because they clearly don't have a clue."
The followers' posts came hours after Jade shared videos of her husband, Tanner Tolbert, playing with their 22-month-old child in the park.
