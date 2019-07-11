Surprise! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Are Married

Surprise! Heidi Klum is officially off the market again...auf wiedersehen!

The 46-year-old German supermodel and former America's Got Talent judge and Project Runway host and Tom Kaulitz, 29, from the German rock band Tokio Hotel, obtained a marriage license and tied the knot in February, according to multiple reports.

The two got engaged last December over Christmas. Klum and Kaulitz went public with their relationship in May 2018 at the Cannes amfAR Gala, months after sparking romance rumors.

Before dating Kaulitz, Klum was in a three-year relationship with Vito Schnabel. They broke up in September 2018.

This marks Klum's third marriage. She was married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and to musician Seal from 2005 to 2014. She and the latter share sons Henry, 13, and Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9, and he also adopted Leni, Klum's 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.