Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions About Love and Sex

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus always speaks her mind.
So, it should come as no surprise that the "Mother's Daughter" singer opened up about personal life in a candid new interview. For her Elle cover story, the 26-year-old star dished about her "complex" marriage to Liam Hemsworth, who she wed in Dec. 2018.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus admitted. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"
"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," Cyrus continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
And this isn't the first time Cyrus has spoken out about her personal life. Let's take a look at her most candid love and sex confessions!
Instagram
Lessons of Love
"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
FaceTime "Cybersex"
During her Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth "got a lot of action for saving the animals" in the devastating California wildfires. And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus told Stern. "Cybersex."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday Message
To celebrate Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote him a love letter, sharing her favorite things about her hubby. "I love taking turns and sharing with you," Cyrus told her beau. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."
"You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Cyrus concluded. "Yours Truly, M."
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"Mine Does"
In response to a meme that read, "No man has all five: -good dick game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no hoes -common sense," Cyrus replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
"Hunky Hubby"
When her "hunky hubby" was suffering from kidney stones in Feb. 2019, Cyrus attended the premiere of his movie, Isn't It Romantic?, in his honor. "So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," the singer wrote to her fans on social media.
In another post, Cyrus posed in front of a poster from the movie, showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," Cyrus captioned the post. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."
Instagram
