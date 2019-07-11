Cardi B Shares New Song in Honor of Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday

Surprise!

Cardi B and husband Offset's first child together, daughter Kulture, turned 1 on Wednesday and to celebrate her joy with her fans, the "Money" rapper posted a photo and video montage of the little girl, set to a snippet of a new song. The untitled track samples Eve's 1999 song "Love is Blind."

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn't make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn't get it right no matter how many times I spit it...Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."