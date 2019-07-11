Mario Sorrenti
Like everything else, Miley Cyrus is doing marriage her own way.
It was just seven months ago that the 26-year-old confirmed she had tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth, nearly a decade of romance later. Despite their long-running relationship, the star, who is Elle's August 2019 cover star, acknowledged to the magazine, "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married."
"But my relationship is unique," she continued. "And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"
As the star candidly elaborated, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
According to the magazine, another word she hates is "selfish," particularly when it comes to women and their choices. "We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation," the songstress said.
"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless bitch who's not capable of love," she told Elle. "Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."
It's that self-love and empowerment that Cyrus has made the focus of her upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. "‘She' does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She' doesn't refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."
Mario Sorrenti
Cyrus can speak to it all personally. "At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I've ever felt. I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men," she told the magazine. "They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I'm hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me.
"
And, before the star considers stepping into motherhood, she is calling for help with the planet.
"We've been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it's exhausted. It can't produce," she said. "We're getting handed a piece-of-s--t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that.
"
The August issue of Elle hits newsstands July 23.