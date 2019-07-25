The Belt Bag Trend Is Here to Stay

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

Belt bags, fanny packs, bum bags, whatever you call 'em. Once considered the accessory you were too embarrassed to wear, the bag has gotten a glow up in the past few years, and this is one trend that is not going anywhere.

Our What the Fashion hosts Justin Martindale and Justin Sylvester were just discussing this recently (watch the video above!). "It's cute..it accentuates the outfit," praises Justin S. 

So therefore, owning just one belt bag will not do. We've rounded up a variety of on-point options to go with whatever your #OOTD is.

Farren Jean Andrèa Leather Waist Bag

Turn heads with this snakeskin-patterned leather waist pack.

Leather Waist Bag, Ecomm
$60
$40 H&M
Dickies Canvas Hipsack

A hands-free way to get in on the Dickies comeback trend.

Dickies Canvas Hipsack, Ecomm
$25 Amazon
Adidas Originals Faux Leather Belt Bag

This oval-silhouette bag has one main compartment and one front pocket, both closed with exposed gold metal zippers.

Adidas Originals Faux Leather Belt Bag, Ecomm
$35 Urban Outfitters
Herschel Supply Co. Eighteen Hip Pack

This durable hip pack is designed with multiple zip pockets to store basic essentials for everyday adventures.

Eighteen Hip Pack, Ecomm
$45 Nordstrom
Belt Bag

This quilted pink belt bag got five-star reviews from H&M shoppers.

Belt Bag, Ecomm
$18 H&M
Maggie Belt Bag

This sleek belt bag goes with everything—and comes in an array of colors.

Maggie Belt Bag, Ecomm
$48 Anthropologie
Rebecca Minkoff Blythe Leather Belt Bag

Signature trailing tassels add a bit of swingy movement to this leather belt bag with oversized hardware.

Blythe Leather Belt Bag, Ecomm
$198
$119 Nordstrom
I.N.C. Straw Fringe Belt Bag

Add instant flair to your summer (or vacay) look with this adorable belt bag

Straw Fringe Belt Bag, Ecomm
$65 Macy's
