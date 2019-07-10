If you needed one more reason to book your European getaway, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed.

The supermodel has been jet-setting in Greece—and giving fans envy on social media in the process. The star recently shared several snaps of herself on her feed in the midst of the trip, including ones of her posing poolside and on a yacht.

The catwalk pro was also spotted by photographers on the beach in Mykonos rocking a yellow bikini while hanging with famous friends, like fellow model Joan Smalls.

Jenner even took advantage of her surroundings to impressively complete the recently viral Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski. "Kenny this is WILD," famous mama Kris Jennersaid of the feat.