by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 1:28 PM
If you needed one more reason to book your European getaway, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed.
The supermodel has been jet-setting in Greece—and giving fans envy on social media in the process. The star recently shared several snaps of herself on her feed in the midst of the trip, including ones of her posing poolside and on a yacht.
The catwalk pro was also spotted by photographers on the beach in Mykonos rocking a yellow bikini while hanging with famous friends, like fellow model Joan Smalls.
Jenner even took advantage of her surroundings to impressively complete the recently viral Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski. "Kenny this is WILD," famous mama Kris Jennersaid of the feat.
Needless to say, the star appears to be living her best life on this Vogue-worthy trip—and simultaneously inspiring us to turn on that OOTO and book a flight ASAP.
While we wait for our boss to approve that time off request, check out Jenner's enviable vacation snaps in E!'s gallery below.
Casual snap or music video outtake?
Suddenly we want a yellow bikini.
Too hot in the Grecian sun? Kendall found the most picturesque solution.
With a sunset like that, taking a photo is mandatory.
The reality star showed the Internet how the Bottle Cap Challenge is done.
It's not a beach trip without making a splash.
