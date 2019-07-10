Bravo
She was gone with the wind, and still fabulous, and now Kenya Moore is getting back her peach. E! News has learned the reality star will make her ATL comeback in the upcoming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Kenya joined the cast in season five and was a main cast member through season 10. She appeared as a guest star in season 11 finale, brought in by Cynthia Bailey, and stirred up some drama between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia. Both NeNe and Cynthia are expected to return for the new season. NeNe made a big deal about her return to the series, denying she was leaving and getting her own show.
Season 11 cast members also included Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille.
Kenya had a rough season 10 as she hid a large portion of her life from cameras, including marriage to Marc Daly. The two welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn.
Returns are nothing new to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. Bethenny Frankel left The Real Housewives of New York City after season three and returned in season seven. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dina Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita and Danielle Staub have all come and gone. Even NeNe left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after season seven, only to return as a guest in season eight and again as a main Housewife in season 10. Sheree Whitfield left RHOA after season four, returned as a friend in season eight and was featured in a main spot in seasons nine and 10.
Keyna has already been spotted filming with the ladies. People first reported her return.
No premiere date for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 has been announced.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)