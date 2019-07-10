The 90 Day Fiancé family just became even bigger.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith confirmed on social media that they are now the proud parents to a baby girl named Carley.

"You blessed us with your light," the couple shared on Instagram. "Our beautiful CARLEY ROSE."

E! News has also learned that the newborn arrived on July 3 measuring 19 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

"Carley's arrival into this world was a mother's biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part," Tiffany shared with us. "But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!"