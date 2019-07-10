Darren Criss is following up his award-winning turn in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with a musical. The Emmy winner will executive produce, star in and write songs for Royalties, a new musical comedy for Quibi.

Royalties is described as a "satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits." The show follows the rise of songwriting duo Sara and Pierce (Criss), as they make their way through the various challenges of writing a great song. Each episode will feature real-life music stars playing fictitious and absurd pop stars. The original songs are penned by Criss.