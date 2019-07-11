The View Gets Lit: Co-Hosts Share Their 2019 Summer Reads

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is a time to take long weekends, go to the beach and catch up on your reading list!

There is nothing better than a good book, and the ladies of The View gave us some recommendations during their week-long segment "The Ladies Get Lit."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar recommended a few of their favorite reads including National Book Award Winner The Friend by Sigmund Nunez, Becoming by Michelle Obama and City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.

"With all the conversations about sexual consent, it's risen up around the #MeToo movement," Whoopi said about Elizabeth's book, which is one of her favorites. "This author doesn't want us to forget there's also such a thing as female desire, the main character wants to have sex and she's not shy about hunting for it."

If you're searching for a new beach read, take a look below to see what books The View ladies recommend.