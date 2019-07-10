JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 9:16 AM
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
It's time to celebrate!
The Women's National Soccer Team received a very warm welcome in New York City on Wednesday morning. The team, who defeated the Netherlands to win the 2019 Women's World Cup over the weekend, was honored in the Parade of Champions in NYC. Cheering crowds lined the streets of Lower Manhattan on Wednesday to congratulate the team for their incredible victory. The team and the coaching staff also received the keys to the city during the celebration, while Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" played in the background.
Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz were all there with their teammates, dancing, singing, drinking, and really taking in the special moment.
"To you fans, to New York City, you guys are amazing," Lloyd said during her speech. "We cannot thank you enough for all of your support. Here's to the next chapter, maybe you'll see us in four years."
"This is crazy! This is absolutely insane!" Rapinoe said. "First and foremost, my teammates, just shout-out to my teammates. This group is so resilient, is so tough, has such a sense of humor, is so badass. We got tea sippin', we got celebrations."
"There's no place I'd rather be, even in the presidential race," Rapinoe said. "I'm busy, I'm sorry."
"We have to be better, we have to love more, hate less," Rapinoe concluded her speech. "It's our responsibility to make this world a better place."
Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock
"New York City, you're the motherf--king best!" Rapione said during her speech as the crowd cheered.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The crowd and the team cheered for the "equal pay" during the parade.
JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The team takes a drink at the celebration.
Article continues below
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
"I just want to say I'm loving the enthusiasm, it's not even noon yet," Morgan told the crowd. "Thank you so much, New York City, for coming out."
Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Coach Jill Ellis waves to the cheering crowds during the parade.
JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The team holds up the number four, indicating the number of times the U.S. women's national soccer team has won the Women's World Cup.
Article continues below
Al Bello/Getty Images
Julie Ertz takes in the crowd during the victory parade.
Congratulations to the team on their incredible win!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?