Happy birthday, Kulture!

Cardi B and Offset's baby girl turned 1 on Wednesday, and the Grammy-winning rapper couldn't help but feel a little emotional on her daughter's big day.

The "Bodak Yellow" star took to Instagram around midnight and shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a late-night sweet treat. The snapshot showed Kulture sitting next to a tray of cupcakes and rubbing a bit of frosting on her mom's face. The birthday girl—who topped off her skirt and T-shirt ensemble with a big white bow—also received a bunch of balloons.

"A little quick 12 o clock turn up," Cardi captioned the photo along with a few weary face emojis. "my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye."

It's hard to believe it's already been a year since the recording artists welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. As fans will recall, Cardi kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for quite some time. While her admirers had suspected a baby was on the way for months, it wasn't until Cardi revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live that these rumored were confirmed. She announced via Instagram that her baby girl had arrived three months later.

"She is so fun. She is so cool. Like, I love her. She's like my little best friend," Cardi told E! News in April. "She just makes the gloomiest days, like, sunshine. I love it. It's like a slice of heaven."