Miley Cyrus Is Ready for Summer in an Itsy Bitsy Black Bikini

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 6:38 AM

Miley Cyrus, Bikini

It's bathing suit season and Miley Cyrus is dressed for the occasion. 

As we're in the full swing of summer, the "Party Up the Street" star has been "keeping' it casual" in an itsy bitsy black string bikini. The songstress shared snaps and selfies of herself in the beachwear on Instagram as she lounged inside a sun-filled house. 

While it's unclear where Cyrus was posing or her personal photo shoot, she clearly had some fun with it as she sported a blazer on top. "Business as usual," she said of one snap. 

Miley Cyrus Slams Liam Hemsworth Breakup Rumors

"Selfie-ish," Cyrus captioned another photo sans blazer. 

Miley Cyrus, Bikini

The star reportedly headed out on an "impromptu road trip" earlier this week and judging by the open suitcase next to her, she's either still on the go or took a break from unpacking.

Late last month, the star headed across the pond to take the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England. It's bound to continue being a busy summer for Cyrus, who released the first of three upcoming extended plays, She Is Coming, in May. 

In June, she dropped "Mother's Daughter," the lead single from her second extended play, She Is Here, which is expected to release this summer. 

The wait is on!

