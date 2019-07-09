Love Island USA Is Here and We're Already Obsessed

Will Kyra pick Westin, the cowboy to whom nobody was attracted and whose relationship with Mallory seems to not be that far along, or will she pick Yamen, with whom Alana is smitten, or will she break up Caro and Cashel, who seemed like they were going to be the least legit couple but actually might be the strongest in the house?

Caro and Cashel were actually the most exciting story of the night, since Cashel picked Caro to be his partner even though she did not step forward to indicate that she liked him. In fact, no one stepped forward for him, which was probably mostly because he was the first guy to arrive on the island. Caro seemed really unhappy with her partner until they got to know each other a little, and soon she seemed sort of smitten. They cuddled in their bed, and she sort of inadvertently kissed him the next day as she worried that Kyra might choose him.