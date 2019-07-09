America's Got Talent Hands Out Final Season 14 Golden Buzzer

You know that one song from Waitress? The one that makes everybody cry?

Tonight's final America's Got Talent performance will do that to you tenfold, not only because it's a great performance of that song, but because it's a great performance of that song by a 12 year-old boy with big Broadway dreams, and because it results in the final Golden Buzzer, from the boy's favorite judge Julianne Hough.

All of the Golden Buzzers have been great performances, but dare we say this might be technically the best. This kid, whose name is Luke Islam, is really, really good and honestly Broadway doesn't seem that far away.