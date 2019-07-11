9 Crop Tops You'll Wanna Wear All Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sun's out, tums out! It's time to show off those abs, folks. And nothing does it better than the crop top.

Our What the Fashion co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale just weighed in on this trendy-top topic. (Watch the video above.)

"Crop tops are such a good summer trend," notes Morgan "Even for me?" jokes Justin. Hey, J, you do you. No judgments.

So whether you're looking for bodycon or breezy, to flash a little skin or a lot, we've got you (un)covered with our picks below.