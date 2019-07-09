Nicki Minaj has made up her mind.

After receiving backlash, the Queen rapper revealed on Tuesday that she's cancelling her performance in Saudi Arabia. But for a good reason.

She told the Associated Press she pulled out of her show after "educating" herself on the many "issues" women, the LGBTQ community and other minority groups face in the country. By cancelling her concert, she said she wants to "make clear" of where she stands.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest," she told the publication. "While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression."

Additionally, the New York City native further explained her decision on social media.