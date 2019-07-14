Does Kylie Jenner Miss Jordyn Woods? Hear Her Surprising Answer

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner keep moving on up.

During Keeping Up With the Kardashians' most recent finale, audiences watched the sisters, reality stars and respectively awe-inspiring business mavens experience February's Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in real time. Now, in this first look clip from KUWTK's upcoming 17th season, premiering this fall, Khloe and Kylie discuss the scandal's after-effects over wine in Napa Valley. And, as usual, they're taking it all in stride.

Replying to a question from Khloe about whether she misses Jordyn, the 21-year-old cosmetics queen says calmly, "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody." For Kylie, the "reason" is super personal and sounds like it has a lot more to do with her than it does her former best friend.

"[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together," Stormi Webster's mom continues, explaining that their friendship eventually started to deter her from branching out because "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.'"