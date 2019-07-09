Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
It's time to celebrate the summer season single.
Close to three months after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 ACM Awards, Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank appear to have gone their separate ways.
A source confirms to E! News exclusively that the famous duo has indeed split.
The news comes after fans noticed that the country music singer and WAGS LA star no longer follow each other on Instagram.
Back in April, pop culture fans were buzzing after the "You Should Be Here" singer arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the professional wrestler, also known by her ring name Kelly Kelly.
Before celebrating his Song of the Year nomination at the award show, Cole was able to walk the red carpet with his leading lady.
"I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!" Barbie shared on Twitter when reacting to Cole's nomination.
Soon after, the pair would enjoy a date at an Atlanta Braves baseball game where they met up with fellow country singer Ryan Hurd.
Ultimately, both parties have a jam-packed schedule for the rest of the summer. Barbie is expected to attend Wednesday night's ESPYs in Los Angeles. She also continues to model around the world.
As for Cole, he's traveling across the country this summer as part of Luke Bryan's tour. In fact, new dates and cities were just announced today allowing fans to hear the singer's biggest hits live.
They may break up in the end, but things are still looking good for these two.
