It's time to celebrate the summer season single.

Close to three months after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 ACM Awards, Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank appear to have gone their separate ways.

A source confirms to E! News exclusively that the famous duo has indeed split.

The news comes after fans noticed that the country music singer and WAGS LA star no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Back in April, pop culture fans were buzzing after the "You Should Be Here" singer arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the professional wrestler, also known by her ring name Kelly Kelly.