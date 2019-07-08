In case you haven't been paying attention this season of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown is extremely willing to speak her mind when she feels it necessary.

Lately she's been feeling it necessary each and every Monday night as she livetweets her season of The Bachelorette—which she appears to be watching with her parents—and all we really want is to be watching it with her.

During this week's episode, which chronicled the infamous hometown dates where each of her potential husbands takes her to meet their families in their hometowns. It started with Peter, then Tyler, then Luke, and then Jed, which was the most interesting due to what has now been alleged about the fact that he had a girlfriend up until he left for the show.