Ever since it was reported that Jed Wyatt allegedly had a serious girlfriend right up until he got on the plane to head to The Bachelorette, every date he's been on with Hannah Brown has been mostly just annoying.

It's frustrating to watch Hannah fall in love with someone we now have reason to believe is not the man she thinks he is, while she's got absolutely no reason to think otherwise. Or she had no reason, until tonight.

When we realized Jed's hometown date would be held until last—the most dramatic spot to be in—we knew we were in for at least something interesting, and it turns out we were. Based on what we saw tonight, we would absolutely not be shocked to learn that Jed's entire family knew he had a fairly serious girlfriend, and were trying their best to talk around that when faced with his new girlfriend on national television.

Basically, they all told Hannah they weren't sure if Jed was ready for an engagement, and his dad said he was "surprised" all this was happening and his mom said she saw a different path for her son. Feels like we all might know why they're surprised and thinking of different paths.

Jed's mom in particular really brought the subtext-filled quotes during her time with both Hannah and Jed.