Things are heating up between Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey in Mexico.

A new romance is budding between the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Carolina Panthers pro with a new sighting adding fuel to the fire.

Culpo and McCaffrey popped up at the same place at the same time over the weekend, as evidenced by Culpo's friend Kristen Louelle's Instagram Story. In the videos, Culpo and Louelle are seated for a meal on the beach while McCaffrey and Louelle's husband, Tyler Gaffney, are on a stage participating in a shirtless activity in front of a crowd of diners.

Meanwhile, Culpo, who was previously linked to Zedd, commemorated her "vacation mode" on Instagram with a poolside snap of herself from the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso resort in Los Cabos, though no sign of McCaffrey.