Did You Catch Stranger Things 3's Queer Eye Cameo?

Well this is a crossover we didn't see coming.

You most likely missed it, but the new season of Stranger Things featured a surprise cameo from Queer Eye hero William Mahnken and his fiancee, Shannan.

William's big moment at the end of his season two episode of Queer Eye came when he proposed to his girlfriend with the help of a short film he starred in. Now, he's expanded his acting skills for a couple of scenes early in season three of Stranger Things.

First, you can see him in the premiere episode in the room full of men at the newspaper, when Nancy (Natalia Dyer) tries to convince the editors she's more than just a coffee and lunch girl.