It's sport's biggest night!

World-renowned athletes and celebs alike are making their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPYS—and they're bringing the glitz, glamour and more to the red carpet.

From football pros to baseball's best and tennis champions, the awards show will be filled with familiar faces and star athletes. With Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Lewis Hamilton and Tiger Woods all nominated this year, it's safe to assume that tonight's ceremony will be one to remember.

Making it even more memorable, Tracy Morgan is hosting the 2019 ESPYS. So you know it's going to be full of knee-slapping jokes and an all-around good time. "Getting prepared to host the #espys by calling some of my friends," the comedian shared on Instagram ahead of the big night. "First up? My man #miketrout from the #losangelesangels!"

As the show kicks off, we'll be updating our list of winners so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the show.