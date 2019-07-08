by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 10:20 AM
Shay Mitchell is making summer 2019 a season to remember!
Less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the Pretty Little Liars star packed her bags to experience an unforgettable European vacation.
Whether enjoying the delicious food in Italy or exploring the stunning sights in Barcelona, the mom-to-be is enjoying every minute of her getaway.
Lucky for us, she's documenting some of her memories on social media.
In addition to enjoying a day along the coast thanks to Positano Boats, Shay was able to treat herself to yummy snacks, tanning time by the water and even a little glam. Oh, and did we mention she's expecting a baby in a matter of months? Super mama!
As the getaway continues, we're compiling some of her best memories in our gallery below.
We just want to warn you: FOMO may surface when you peek through these stunning pictures.
"Is it too late to be in the Little Mermaid remake?" Shay Mitchell joked on Instagram. "I can be an extra. Regardless, thank you @positanoboats_tour for taking us around!"
Getting a tan has never looked more fabulous. "B E A C H E D," Shay Mitchell captioned the picture-perfect post on Instagram.
With the sun shining bright, we totally get why this Hollywood actress wanted to participate in an impromptu photo shoot.
Article continues below
From Italy to Barcelona, this mom-to-be is living her best life before becoming a mom!
Just because she's on vacation doesn't mean the hair and makeup prep stops!
The You star covers up her baby bump in a Trois outfit complete with Chanel sandals.
Article continues below
While posing with Alex Merrell, the Pretty Little Liars star shows off her yellow bikini. "This is my new sucking in..." she joked online. "#summerbod2019"
With views like these, we'd never want to leave either.
Have fun, Shay. See you back in the states soon.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?