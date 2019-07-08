Pregnant Shay Mitchell's European Getaway Will Give You Serious Travel Envy

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 10:20 AM

Shay Mitchell is making summer 2019 a season to remember!

Less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the Pretty Little Liars star packed her bags to experience an unforgettable European vacation.

Whether enjoying the delicious food in Italy or exploring the stunning sights in Barcelona, the mom-to-be is enjoying every minute of her getaway.

Lucky for us, she's documenting some of her memories on social media.

In addition to enjoying a day along the coast thanks to Positano Boats, Shay was able to treat herself to yummy snacks, tanning time by the water and even a little glam. Oh, and did we mention she's expecting a baby in a matter of months? Super mama!

As the getaway continues, we're compiling some of her best memories in our gallery below.

We just want to warn you: FOMO may surface when you peek through these stunning pictures.

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Star of the Trip

"Is it too late to be in the Little Mermaid remake?" Shay Mitchell joked on Instagram. "I can be an extra. Regardless, thank you @positanoboats_tour for taking us around!" 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Getting a tan has never looked more fabulous. "B E A C H E D," Shay Mitchell captioned the picture-perfect post on Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Super Mama

With the sun shining bright, we totally get why this Hollywood actress wanted to participate in an impromptu photo shoot. 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

All Aboard

From Italy to Barcelona, this mom-to-be is living her best life before becoming a mom! 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Glam Time

Just because she's on vacation doesn't mean the hair and makeup prep stops! 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Pregnancy Style

The You star covers up her baby bump in a Trois outfit complete with Chanel sandals. 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Gal Pals

While posing with Alex Merrell, the Pretty Little Liars star shows off her yellow bikini. "This is my new sucking in..." she joked online. "#summerbod2019" 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Strike a Pose

With views like these, we'd never want to leave either. 

Have fun, Shay. See you back in the states soon.

