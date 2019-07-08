Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals New Romance: "There's Somebody I'm Crazy About"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Wendy Williams is opening up about her love life.

The talk show host, who filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter three months ago, is giving an update on her relationship status. On Monday's episode of the The Wendy Williams Show, the 54-year-old star declared she's "not on the market anymore."

"I know!" Wendy said, covering her face as the audience cheered. "I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about."

As her audience continued to cheer for the new romance, Wendy started to cry.

"Listen, it's not who you think," Wendy went on to say, addressing speculation about her relationship with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. "OK, mother doesn't deal with children."

Watch

Wendy Williams Reveals If She'll Marry Again

"But it just so happens that, I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages," Wendy continued. "Whether you are 90...but if you are cool, you're my friend. If you are 27, like my new friend Mark...he's from L.A., he came to New York, he'd never been to New York before."

Wendy went on to explain that she's a "hand holder," saying that if she goes out with anyone, she's holding their hand. But, that can lead to romance rumors.

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

FOX

And while 27-year-old guys do find her "very attractive," when it comes time for the comfort of a man, Wendy said she needs "somebody in his 50s too."

"And he's got to work. It helps that he is a doctor," Wendy revealed about her new man. "I'm not gonna say one more word, you're not gonna blow this for me. You're not gonna blow this for me. But he has been married, his kids are in their 20s. Like, he's...and yes, he's black. I know you're wondering. He's black, yes."

Watch the clip above to see Wendy cry tears of happiness!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Couples , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.