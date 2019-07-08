Newlyweds Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Bring Their Amore to Italy

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 8:14 AM

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Zoë Kravitzand Karl Glusman brought their amore to Italy. 

After exchanging vows in France a week ago, it seems the newlyweds went south to continue celebrating. The new wife and husband were spotted in Positano, the picturesque cliffside town along the Amalfi Coast. According to an eyewitness, the couple met with some friends for dinner at Chez Black, an A-list restaurant by the water. There, the group dined outside over caprese salad and spaghetti with sea urchins. 

"It was a lovely summer night. The red wine was flowing and they were toasting and enjoying the evening," the eyewitness described. "They had a lot of laughs and listened to stories from the waiter."

Zoe Kravitz Says BLL Season 2 Will Explore Bonnie's Past

As for the bride, "Zoë was showing her friend photos from the wedding on her phone. She had on her wedding ring and was glowing with happiness. She and Karl chatted back and forth and smiled across the table at each other."

 

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

As to be expected, the Big Little Lies star did not go unnoticed in the town. "Soo good to meet the sweetest @zoeisabellakravitz," the restaurant's Instagram page read along with a photo of the four at dinner.

"After dinner, they strolled along the boardwalk by the water and listened to music from a piano bar," the eyewitness described. "They took their time walking back to their hotel and seemed to love just being outside on a summer night."

Wherever their trip takes the lovebirds, they're in good travel company as fellow newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee also spent some time in the area on their honeymoon. 

Cheers to the new wife and husband!

