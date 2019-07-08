It's Laura's last days in America before she travels to Qatar to be with her husband Aladin in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and things are fine, right? Uh, wrong.

"I got into a big fight with Aladin over this girl creeping up in his social media," Laura says. "I had asked him previously to remove this woman because I had some concerns about their relationship."

So, what did Aladin do? He blocked his wife, Laura, on every platform. It's a practice he admitted to.

"I had no way of contacting him, and I'm about to leave to go and live with him. It raised big red flags," Laura says in the exclusive clip above.