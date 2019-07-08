by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 8:30 AM
It's Laura's last days in America before she travels to Qatar to be with her husband Aladin in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and things are fine, right? Uh, wrong.
"I got into a big fight with Aladin over this girl creeping up in his social media," Laura says. "I had asked him previously to remove this woman because I had some concerns about their relationship."
So, what did Aladin do? He blocked his wife, Laura, on every platform. It's a practice he admitted to.
"I had no way of contacting him, and I'm about to leave to go and live with him. It raised big red flags," Laura says in the exclusive clip above.
While packing for her trip, she realized he unblocked her and she texted him right away, admitting, "I don't even have a desire to come and see you anymore and I don't know if I'm going to a person who even loves me."
"I don't think he even understands the sacrifice I'm making to move halfway around the world for you," Laura says to the cameras.
TLC
Once she gets him on camera, Laura admits she's concerned because they've been fighting, and she just wants to know he loves her.
"You don't know I love you or I don't love you?" Aladin asks.
Click play on the video above to see the full interaction.
In the previous episode, Aladin said he had an instant attraction to Laura, and that she makes him both happy and crazy. He told his friend they fight over jealousy and his way to deal with that is to block her. When Aladin's friend asked him how Laura felt about the blocking, Aladin said, "I don't care."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?