It looks like things will never be the same for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The two singers continued to spark romance rumors this weekend after they were spotted stepping out for brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. Photographers caught the dynamic duo holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other for a sweet hug on Sunday.

The two-time Grammy nominees kept their looks cute and casual for the outing. The 22-year-old "Havana" star wore a pair of sporty sweatpants, as well as a white top and a navy cardigan. She accessorized her ensemble with some black and white sneakers and a matching purse. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old "In My Blood" crooner donned a dark hoodie and T-shirt, which he paired with some Nike shorts and socks. He also wore some white sneakers and shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses.