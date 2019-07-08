Keke Palmer is still wrapping her mind around the downfall of her former teacher R. Kelly.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, the singer-actress recalled her experience watching Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women came forward claiming that Kelly used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse them and other young girls. Admitted Palmer, "The whole thing was eye-opening, painful, sad, disappointing and heartbreaking."

But was she surprised, wondered host Andy Cohen. "Yes, because that's not the side I knew," admitted the singer-actress. "That's not the person that I worked with. That's not the experience I had. So, just imagine if you're having a great experience with someone and then you're hearing all this stuff it's like, ‘Why didn't you show them what you showed me?' That's the feeling I had."

"I hated talking about it because I felt like, man, you were a friend to me but then I'm seeing you as a foe to others and I'm hurt for them," she continued. "How do I feel about it? How do I put myself in this position now? It was very sad. I think that anybody that loved him as a person probably feels that way. That's not something you want to hear about somebody that you cared for. "