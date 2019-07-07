There's a new (and mini) Real Housewives of Potomac member in town: Ashley Darby's newborn son!

She and her husband Michael Darby welcomed their little bundle of joy on Sunday, July 7. "I never thought this day would come," the reality TV personality shared of her baby boy on Instagram. "When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I'd feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I'd finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!)."

She continued, "And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life."

The Bravolebrity has yet to share her little nugget's name.