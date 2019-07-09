Dove Cameron took to social media to talk about the devastating loss of Cameron Boyce, her co-star in the Disney Channel's The Descendants movies.

"The only way to get through it right now is to... be expressive and connective, so I wrote something that I'm gonna try to read," the blonde beauty said, holding back the tears, in a series of videos she uploaded to Instagram. "The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I have spent them trying to make my thoughts and feeling into words."

She continued, "I've been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language... My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes."

The Disney Channel actress also sent her condolences to her co-star's family. "My heart aches for you. I'm broken for you," she shared. "I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel."