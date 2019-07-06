Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated his christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday with close family members.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, his wife Camila (Duchess of Cornwall), Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal attended the baptism and posed for pictures with the royal couple and their baby boy.

However, one relative was missing from the picture: Thomas Markle, the 2-month-old's maternal grandpa.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father told the Mail on Sunday that he "would have enjoyed" to join his daughter and celebrate his grandson's christening.

"I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened," he explained to the newspaper. "I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents' health and happiness."