MEGA; Yui Mok/PA Wire
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 4:24 PM
MEGA; Yui Mok/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated his christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday with close family members.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, his wife Camila (Duchess of Cornwall), Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal attended the baptism and posed for pictures with the royal couple and their baby boy.
However, one relative was missing from the picture: Thomas Markle, the 2-month-old's maternal grandpa.
The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father told the Mail on Sunday that he "would have enjoyed" to join his daughter and celebrate his grandson's christening.
"I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened," he explained to the newspaper. "I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents' health and happiness."
This isn't the first big life event the 74-year-old has missed. Royal watchers might recall that he didn't attend the 2018 royal wedding and wasn't present when the former Suits actress gave birth in early May.
Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal
Of Archie's christening on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a heartwarming statement about the special event.
"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," the Instagram caption read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son."
The post continued, "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?