by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 1:21 PM
Seeing double!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was officially baptized in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Making the British family's event more special was the 2-month-old's striking resemblance to his father. That's right, the couple's little nugget looks almost identical to his dad when he was christened in 1984.
Similar to Prince Harry and the royals before him, baby Archie donned the iconic long white christening gown, which was a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. Moreover, he sat on his mamma's lap, just like Prince Harry did with his late mother, Princess Diana. The two also shared an identical pose, as they both looked off to the side and held on to their mother's hands. Awww!
Aside from the totes adorbs resemblance between the Duke of Sussex and his little nugget, Archie's christening was a special affair.
The royal pair's closest family members were in attendance, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camila (Duchess of Cornwall), Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal.
The family posed for photos in the famous Windsor Castle Green Drawing Room with the royal couple sitting front and center. Markle slipped on a white long-sleeve Dior dress that looked like a scaled-down version of her wedding dress.
The British family's photos were first shared on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account.
"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," the Instagram caption stated. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."
This is the first time since Archie's royal debut in early May that fans have seen the pair's 2-month-old.
The family images were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding photos.
