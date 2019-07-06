Hailey Bieber Compliments Justin Bieber's "Beautiful" Mom

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 1:30 PM

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Pattie Mallette

Instagram; Todd Williamson/NBC

Hailey Bieber knows that her husband Justin Bieber's mom has got it going on...and that flattery will get her everywhere.

Pattie Mallette, 44, posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a few selfies, writing, "Summer love in Canada eh? #noplacelikehome."

"How does my mother in law look 21???!!?" Hailey commented. "The most beautiful!!!"

Hailey, 22, and Pattie have bonded and spent time together occasionally since the model, formerly known as Hailey Bieber, and the 25-year-old pop star got engaged almost exactly one year ago after a whirlwind rekindled romance. The two wed in a surprise courthouse ceremony last September and are planning a larger wedding. They recently took a romantic vacation to the Arizona-Utah border.

Watch

Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live

In January, Pattie posted a selfie showing Hailey kissing her on the cheek.

"What a gift! [heart eyes emoji]," Justin's mom wrote.

In March, after Hailey posted a photo of her husband, Pattie commented, "You are amazing @haileybieber [heart eyes emoji] I'm so grateful for you. Xo.

Earlier this year, Justin shared a photoshopped pic depicting a puppy ultrasound as a mock pregnancy announcement for April Fools' Day.

"I am SO looking forward to the day y'all bringing me babies that are 'GRAND!'" Pattie commented. "You're going to make BEAUTIFUL children and be GREAT parents when the time comes!! Maybe just don't call me Grandma. Or Nana. Or Nanny. Or… OKAY I DON'T KNOW IF I'M READY!"

Later that month, the Biebers debunked pregnancy rumors in a video Justin shared on Instagram. The clip got fans' attention for a different reason: Some thought they saw his ex Selena Gomez's song with DJ Snake and Ozuna, "Taki Taki," in his search history sidebar.

Pattie was also a big fan of Selena when she dated Justin. The pair ended their relationship in 2018 after dating on and off since 2011.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
