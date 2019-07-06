Cardi B is out there snatching wigs and giving them away...her own, that is.

The rapper took off her long, black hairpiece while performing onstage at the 2019 Wireless Festival on Friday night in London, then tossed it into the crowd. She continued her set while wearing her hair cover. The rapper then had second thoughts about what she'd done.

Cardi B posted a video of the moment on Instagram, which went viral over the weekend with more than 9.8 million views.

"I GOT CARRIED AWAY .......I want my wig back:/ Dm me," she wrote.

"I'm done," Snoop Dogg commented. "U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip hop."

Taraji P. Henson was equally as amused and impressed.

"It be like that sometimes huh man," she commented.

"You knowwwww whattttttt..." commented fellow rapper Remy Ma.