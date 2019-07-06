Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the royals spotted on Saturday arriving at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child and son of his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

The 2-month-old baby was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private christening at a private chapel at Windsor Castle in front of about 25 people, according to multiple reports. Breaking with recent royal tradition adopted by their famous in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not invite the press to cover the event and did not appear outside the venue with their son. They later released their own official images from inside, taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took their 2018 wedding pics.

However, William and Kate were photographed driving to the christening in a car and entering the area via a back gate, as seen in pics posted by The Telegraph. Their children Prince George, who is almost 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, were not spotted. Also seen leaving the event in a car: William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.