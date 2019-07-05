Amber Portwood is no stranger to controversy.

After her rapid rise to fame on Teen Mom, the star quickly became the subject of headlines with her antics. Her run-ins with the law began in 2010, and seemingly came to an end in 2013. This was largely due to her decision to complete a five-year prison sentence, where she participated in a substance abuse program.

More recently, the mother-of-two appeared to have truly changed her ways thanks to boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she shares a newborn son with. "The best thing that came out of [the show Marriage Boot Camp was] meeting Andrew," she told E! News last year. "He makes me the happiest."

Even her relationship with ex Gary Shirley has evolved to become a healthy partnership. She told E! News in an interview last month, "It's like he's just part of the family. I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we're always in each other's lives because of Leah."