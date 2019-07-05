Justin Bieber Celebrates Fourth of July With Scooter Braun, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Is it too late now to ask for an invite?

While celebrating the Fourth Of July this week, many celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks, BBQs and much more.

But for others like Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, they decided to pack their bags and head north to Montecito, Calif.

A pop culture fan spotted the pair enjoying the city's festive holiday parade. And lo and behold, they weren't alone!

As seen in a photo circulating online, Scooter Bruan and his wife Yael Cohen Braun joined in on the fun. Even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made it a family day as they watched the parade in their red, white and blue attire.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2019

"Best day ever," Scooter later wrote on Instagram early Friday morning while enjoying some pool time with his kids. Ashton and Mila were also just spotted celebrating Scooter's birthday last month.

Justin's latest hangout with his manager comes as Scooter continues to face headlines after Taylor Swift slammed him for purchasing all her music.

While some celebrities have come to Scooter's defense, others including the Swifties stand with Taylor.

In fact, during the Fourth of July holiday, Scooter found himself responding to critics in his Instagram feed.

When one follower wrote, "I HATE YOU," the celebrity music manger replied, "Bless you."

And after another user asked Scooter to "keep an eye on Justin, think he's tweaking," the businessman replied, "He is great. With him now. I promise."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Fourth Of July , Celebrities , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.