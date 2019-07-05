by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 1:54 PM
Is it too late now to ask for an invite?
While celebrating the Fourth Of July this week, many celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks, BBQs and much more.
But for others like Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, they decided to pack their bags and head north to Montecito, Calif.
A pop culture fan spotted the pair enjoying the city's festive holiday parade. And lo and behold, they weren't alone!
As seen in a photo circulating online, Scooter Bruan and his wife Yael Cohen Braun joined in on the fun. Even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made it a family day as they watched the parade in their red, white and blue attire.
"Best day ever," Scooter later wrote on Instagram early Friday morning while enjoying some pool time with his kids. Ashton and Mila were also just spotted celebrating Scooter's birthday last month.
Justin's latest hangout with his manager comes as Scooter continues to face headlines after Taylor Swift slammed him for purchasing all her music.
While some celebrities have come to Scooter's defense, others including the Swifties stand with Taylor.
In fact, during the Fourth of July holiday, Scooter found himself responding to critics in his Instagram feed.
When one follower wrote, "I HATE YOU," the celebrity music manger replied, "Bless you."
And after another user asked Scooter to "keep an eye on Justin, think he's tweaking," the businessman replied, "He is great. With him now. I promise."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?