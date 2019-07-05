Nicki Minaj is reflecting on her career in a powerful post on social media.

The "Good Form" superstar took to Instagram on Friday to mark the 12th anniversary of the release of her first mixtape.

"12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that," Minaj began. "Eventually the barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls."

"I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it's become cool to pretend u weren't influenced by other artists," the Grammy nominee continued. "S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments."

Minaj said she "didn't mind" and that she "never felt they were obligated" to do so, adding, "Just like Beyoncé isn't obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc."