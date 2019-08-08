Krysten Ritter Gives Birth to First Child With Adam Granduciel

Krysten Ritter has officially kicked off her newest role: motherhood.

The Jessica Jones star has given birth to her first child. According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained E! News, the actress welcomed a baby boy named Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky. She gave birth on July 29.

The exciting baby news comes just over five months since the actress debuted her baby bump on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in February, simultaneously confirming she was expecting a baby with her beau, The War on Drugs musician Adam Granduciel, née Granofsky.

"Surprise!!!" the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram at the time.