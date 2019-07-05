by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 1:00 PM
Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes making beautiful music together outside of the studio?
The two singers have been sparking romance rumors since they dropped their steamy duet and music video "Señorita" late last month. They fueled them further over the Fourth of July holiday when they showed some PDA while out together in West Hollywood. The two were photographed walking together, hand in hand. They were also spotted chatting on a balcony.
Cabello, 22, wore a black jumpsuit for their night out on the town, while Mendes, 20, wore a black and white striped shirt and black pants.
Neither singer has commented on the romance rumors.
The outing took place a week after E! News confirmed that Cabello had split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating.
The two were last seen together in May. Since then, she has been busy promoting her and Mendes' latest single and is also working on completing her second studio album.
Her breakup from Hussey had led to some backlash from fans, prompting her to speak out.
"If you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote on Instagram. "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."
Cabello and Mendes have known each other for years. They first collaborated together on music in 2015, releasing the breakup song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Mendes was last linked romantically to Hailey Bieber, then known as Hailey Bieber, in 2018. The two sparked romance rumors when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together. Weeks later, she went public with a romance with Justin Bieber and the two quickly got engaged and tied the knot later that year. In November, Mendes talked about Hailey in an interview with Rolling Stone. He also addressed rumors about his sexuality.
"In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone—like a girl—in public, to prove to people that I'm not gay," he said. "Even though in my heart I know that it's not a bad thing. There's still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me."
