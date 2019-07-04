Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese took to Instagram on Thursday, the 2019 Fourth of July holiday, to share new pics of their babies.

Snooki posted sweet pics of her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child and second son, one-month-old Angelo, wearing a patriotic outfit.

"Happy 4th everyone! Angelo says What Uppppp," she wrote.

Cortese posted a pic of her and husband Christopher Buckner's first child, six-month-old son C.J., who is also wearing stars and stripes.

"Happy 4th of July !!!!!" she wrote.

Hoda Kotb also posted a photo of her family, including her daughter Haley and Hope, writing, "Off to the 4th of July parade!!!"

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo of him and fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids. Other celebs who shared patriotic photos to mark the Fourth of July holiday included Kristin Cavallari, Gwen Stefani and Bella Thorne, who shared a...bikini photo.