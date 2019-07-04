Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Bella Thorne and Other Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2019

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 12:18 PM

Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese took to Instagram on Thursday, the 2019 Fourth of July holiday, to share new pics of their babies.

Snooki posted sweet pics of her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child and second son, one-month-old Angelo, wearing a patriotic outfit.

"Happy 4th everyone! Angelo says What Uppppp," she wrote.

Cortese posted a pic of her and husband Christopher Buckner's first child, six-month-old son C.J., who is also wearing stars and stripes.

"Happy 4th of July !!!!!" she wrote.

Hoda Kotb also posted a photo of her family, including her daughter Haley and Hope, writing, "Off to the 4th of July parade!!!"

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo of him and fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids. Other celebs who shared patriotic photos to mark the Fourth of July holiday included Kristin CavallariGwen Stefani and Bella Thorne, who shared a...bikini photo.

See their holiday photos below.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kids, Twins, Max, Emme, Natasha, Ella, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod posted this photo of him and J.Lo with his kids Natasha and Ella and her twins Max and Emme, writing, "Today, we all celebrate the amazing freedoms we have as Americans. From our family to yours, have a happy and safe #July4th holiday everyone!"

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Son, Silas, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

The two celebrate the holiday with their son Silas.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"When life gives you lemons. Happy 4th!" the actress wrote.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

"Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play! ❤️" she wrote.

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Kids, Jolie, Jace, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer

The actress celebrates with husband Mike Caussin and their kids Jolie and Jace.

Snooki, Baby, Son, Angelo, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Snooki

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore star shared a new photo of her and husband Jionni LaValle's baby boy Angelo wearing a patriotic outfit.

Deena Cortese, Son, C.J., Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Deena Cortese

The Jersey Shore star posted this photo of her and husband Christopher Buckner's son C.J., writing, "Happy 4th of July !!!!!"

Hoda Kotb, Kids, Daughter, Haley, Hope, Family, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

The Today show host and her family head over to a Fourth of July parade.

Bella Thorne, Bikini, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

"Why do I smile like this...happy fourth @elcycervintage," she wrote.

Pink, Son, Jameson, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Pink

Pink

The singer, who is on tour, posted this photo of her and son Jameson, writing, "Happy 4th of July. May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany."

Kristin Cavallari, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

"How we 4th," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

"Happy 4th of July muffins Gx #vegasbound," Gwen wrote on Instagram.

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer

The actress and comedienne enjoys the outdoors with her son Gene.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

