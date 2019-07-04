Joy-Anna Duggar Suffers Miscarriage in Second Trimester of Pregnancy

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 7:26 AM

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Austin Forsyth, Hospital

Instagram / Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has suffered a miscarriage.

The 21-year-old Counting On star and husband Austin Forsyth revealed on Instagram on Wednesday night that they have lost their second baby. The post included a black and white photo of her embracing her husband as she lies on a hospital bed.

"Today marks one week since we heard these words...'So this is your baby's heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don't hear a heartbeat or see any movement,'" the couple wrote. "We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl."

"Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time," they continued. "Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, "I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me" (2 Sam 12:23). We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

Joy-Anna and Austin had revealed in May that they were expecting their second child in November. The two are already parents to son Gideon, who is 1 and 1/2.

In their Instagram post on Wednesday, the couple said they had named their unborn second child Annabell Elise, saying, "Annabell means 'God has favored me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies.' What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus. Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well."

"We love y'all so much and we grieve with you over this loss," commented Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna's sister and one of her 19 siblings, who recently welcomed her third child. "I love the name you chose and the meaning behind it. ❤️ Annabell Elise will forever be in our hearts."

"Heartbroken over your loss. We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabel when we see Jesus in heaven. Love you so much Joy and Austin!" commented Anna Duggar, who is expecting her sixth child with Joy-Anna and Jessa's brother Josh Duggar.

